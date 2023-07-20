Toyota Hilux pickup trucks inducted in Indian Army fleet

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 20, 2023

Before induction, the Hilux was tested in extreme weather and rough terrains by Army

The Northern Command of the Indian Army put it through over two months of extensive evaluation

The Hilux uses a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine

 It produces 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 420 Nm in MT

 Check product page

It puts out  201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm in auto

Both transmissions are a six-speed unit and a 4x4 system comes standard

The Hilux is offered in two variants - STD and High

The price of the Hilux starts at 30.40 lakh and goes up to 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Indian Army recently also inducted Mahindra Scorpio Classic in its fleet
