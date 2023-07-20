Toyota Hilux pickup trucks inducted in Indian Army fleet

Before induction, the Hilux was tested in extreme weather and rough terrains by Army
The Northern Command of the Indian Army put it through over two months of extensive evaluation
The Hilux uses a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine
It produces 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 420 Nm in MT
It puts out 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm in auto
Both transmissions are a six-speed unit and a 4x4 system comes standard
The Hilux is offered in two variants - STD and High
The price of the Hilux starts at ₹30.40 lakh and goes up to ₹37.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Indian Army recently also inducted Mahindra Scorpio Classic in its fleet