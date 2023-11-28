Toyota Hilux Champ pickup truck unveiled. Will it come to India?

Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled a new pick-up truck in Thailand. It is called Hilux Champ and it sits below the standard Hilux that is also on sale in the Indian market. As of now, the launch of the Hilux Champ has not been confirmed for the Indian market. However, considering the fact that the new pick-up truck is based on the IMV platform, there is a possibility that the manufacturer might launch a small SUV that is based on the same platform.

Toyota Hilux Champ measures 5,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width and 1,735 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,085 mm and the turning radius is 5.4 metres. The kerb weight measures 2,790 kg whereas the maximum load capacity is rated for 1 tonne. The pick-up truck is being offered only as a two-door model with a bed.

Powering the Hilux Champ is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that produces 147 bhp of max power at 3,400 rpm and a peak torque output of 400 Nm at 1,600 - 2,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a sequential shift that transfers power to the rear wheels only. Toyota is not offering a four-wheel drive model as of now. There could be more engine and transmission options on offer, depending on the market's demand.

Braking duties on the Hilux Champ are done by ventilated discs in the front and drum brakes at the rear. The IMV platform is being suspended by a double wishbone independent suspension with coil springs in the front and stabilizer bar/leaf springs at the rear.

The Hilux Champ looks nothing like the standard Hilux instead it does look a bit funky. Up-front, the design language of the grille is inspired by the grille of the Land Cruiser. The interior is pretty basic but comes with orange accents to liven up the mood.

