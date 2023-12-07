Cyclone Michaung: Toyota announces service support, uses Hilux pickup for rescue

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a customer service support program in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, which has affected several regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The automaker, in association with its dealer partners in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, has set up emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for immediate assistance. The company is using specially equipped Hilux pickups for the rescue and movement of submerged vehicles to dealerships for repairs and servicing.

Toyota has extended the operating hours at dealerships due to the higher influx of vehicles in the aftermath of the floods, while dealer outlets are also facilitating vehicle pick-up and drop services to customers at their doorsteps. The company has also involved the Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Private Limited (TTIBI) to communicate essential information to customers regarding precautionary measures to be taken during a flood.

Also Read : Toyota Motors extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung

Speaking about the initiative, Takashi Takamiya, Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) - TKM, said, “Through these challenging times, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and their families, ensuring utmost care with necessary customer service supports in the cyclone affected regions. We are taking resolute measures to minimize any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation. Apart from dedicated customer helpline services, affected car rescue operations are also being provided with the support of specially equipped Hilux vehicles."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Hilux ₹ 30.40 - 37.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Glanza ₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Camry ₹ 39.41 - 41.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta ₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Toyota Fortuner ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Toyota joins other manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, Hyundai, TVS and more, to announce service support measures for customers in the affected region. The Chennai floods saw several vehicles submerged in many parts of the city, among other areas. Owners should not try to restart their flood-affected vehicles to avoid more damage. Toyota says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adopt necessary support measures for the benefit of customers.

First Published Date: