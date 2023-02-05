HT Auto
Home Auto News This Could Help In Car Price Reduction. Read What Nitin Gadkari Has To Say

This could help in car price reduction. Read what Nitin Gadkari has to say

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said that increased metal recycling in India could bring down the cost of auto components by a substantial 30 per cent in India, reports PTI. This could automatically help in the reduction of vehicle production costs in the country, allowing auto manufacturers to offer vehicles at reduced pricing. The minister has said that the central government has set a target of doubling the size of the automobile sector to 15 lakh crore. However, he didn't give any timeline for achieving that target.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2023, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari believes vehicle scrappage policy will boost metal recycling in the country helping the auto industry, (HT_PRINT)
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari believes vehicle scrappage policy will boost metal recycling in the country helping the auto industry, (HT_PRINT)
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari believes vehicle scrappage policy will boost metal recycling in the country helping the auto industry, (HT_PRINT)
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari believes vehicle scrappage policy will boost metal recycling in the country helping the auto industry,

Interestingly, Gadkari's comment at a time when India overtook Japan to become the world's third-largest automobile market in 2022. The growth is expected to be fast-paced in the coming days. Besides the increased sales, the Indian automobile industry is also poised to grow in terms of manufacturing capacity. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy announced by the central government is expected to help in that process.

Also Read : Suzuki to seek Toyota's help to build small electric cars as Maruti plans 6 EVs

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy is expected to boost metal recycling in the country, with the metals from old vehicles being recycled and used in new vehicles. This would not only help the automakers with increased availability of metal for a higher number of vehicle production but also help in the reduction of production costs with cheaper metal availability.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The report claims that Gadkari has noted that India faces shortages in key raw materials for the automobile industry, which include important metals such as copper, aluminium and steel. He also encourages the metal recycling industry to get into joint ventures with foreign companies in a bid to scale up the industry volume. "We need to encourage recycling of material to reduce the cost of the finished product, and we will make more export, and that is the reason that the government is propagating the vehicles scraping policy. Increased scrapping can reduce the cost of auto components by as much as 30 per cent," Gadkari said, adding that in the next financial year, around nine lakh government vehicles will be scrapped.

The minister also appealed to the automobile manufacturers in India to set up large vehicle scrapping units and offered them concessions at the forthcoming new dry ports in Wardha, Sangli and Kolhapur in Maharashtra. He further stated that importing more waste tyres, waste plastics, auto parts, and automobile units can add more value on one hand and on the other the cost of automobile components can come down by 30 per cent. He further reiterated that to increase more recycling, the government would set up scrapping units in every district across the country.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Vehicle Scrappage Policy Nitin Gadkari auto industry
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster
In pics: Lamborghini Invencible is an invincible mean machine with a V12 heart
In pics: Lamborghini Invencible is an invincible mean machine with a V12 heart
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city