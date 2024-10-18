HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News This Chinese Robotaxi Firm, Potential Rival To Tesla, Files For Us Ipo

This Chinese robotaxi firm, potential rival to Tesla, files for US IPO

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 08:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Pony AI has applied to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol PONY.
Pony AI
Pony AI was founded in 2016 by employees from Baidu’s self-driving unit, It offers robotaxi services in key Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
Pony AI
Pony AI was founded in 2016 by employees from Baidu’s self-driving unit, It offers robotaxi services in key Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

China-based autonomous driving firm Pony AI,backed by automaker Toyota, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. on Thursday, in another sign of growing investor interest in new listings and easing regulatory pressures.

Activity in the IPO market has picked up pace in recent weeks, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve kicking off its highly anticipated policy-easing cycle and benchmark indexes trading near record high levels.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Pony AI, in which Japan's Toyota owns a 13.4% stake, revealed that its revenue nearly doubled to $24.7 million in the first half of 2024. Net loss attributable to the company was $51.3 million in the same period, compared with $69.4 million last year.

The company said it operates a fleet of over 250 robotaxis, which have accumulated over 33.5 million kilometers of autonomous driving mileage, including over 3.9 million kilometers of driver-less mileage.

Also Read : Elon Musk’s vow to make lots of Robotaxis conflicts with US rules

The company was valued at $8.5 billion when it raised funds in 2022. It also secured $100 million from Saudi Arabia's NEOM last year.

Even so, analysts and industry experts note that establishing robotaxis may still take years, primarily due to the challenges of ensuring safety and reliability. They cite accidents and the technology's struggles to respond to situations such as inclement weather, complex intersections and unpredictable pedestrian behavior.

The number of Chinese companies that pursued stock market flotations in the U.S. dropped in the past few years after Beijing clamped down on offshore capital-raising in 2021.

EV maker Zeekr's debut in May was the first big listing by a Chinese company in the U.S. since then. Earlier this month, courier delivery firm BingEx also listed on the Nasdaq.

Pony AI has applied to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "PONY." The company did not reveal the size of its offering.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Huatai Securities and Tiger Brokers are the underwriters of the offering.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV robotaxi Pony AI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.