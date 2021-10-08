This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says scarcity of chip and ships hurdles in company's growth
“It looks like we have a good chance of maintaining that. Basically, if we can get the chips we can do it. Hopefully, this chip shortage will alleviate soon but I feel confident of being able to maintain something like at least above 50% for quite a while," he was quoted saying as in the report.
Despite chip crunch, Musk also stressed that in the third quarter the biggest challenge that the EV maker had to face was the shortage of ships. He mentioned that due to ‘significant cost pressure’ in the supply chain, Tesla had to increase the prices of its electric vehicles at least temporarily. Musk further predicted that it may take another 12 months before the situation improves. “We should be through our severe supply chain shortages in ‘23," he said.
Though the semiconductor shortage has impacted automakers around the world, it seems that Tesla is comparatively in a better position for now. The United States registered a dip in its vehicle sales in the latest three-month because of limited production due to supply-chain constraints. General Motors endured a big punch as its sales dropped by a third in the current quarter.