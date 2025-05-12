Tesla autopilot and FSD claims prompt review by U.S. Investigators. Check details

U.S. federal prosecutors are intensifying a criminal investigation into Tesla’s claims about its self-driving technology. A recent report by Reuters stated that the Justice Department is examining whether Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk, misled consumers and investors about the true capabilities of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems.

The focus is on whether these statements could amount to securities or wire fraud, both of which involve deception through public or interstate communications. While Tesla maintains that drivers must remain attentive behind the wheel, officials are scrutinizing more confident claims, many made by Musk himself, suggesting the vehicles could operate autonomously.

SEC and NHTSA also turn up heat

In addition to the Justice Department probe, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also conducting a separate investigation into how Tesla marketed its driver-assistance technology to investors. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continues to probe whether Tesla’s mass recall of over 2 million vehicles in December 2023 adequately addressed safety gaps.

NHTSA documents point to a “critical safety gap" between what drivers expected and what the technology could actually deliver—an issue regulators say has led to misuse and preventable crashes.

Tragic crashes raise pressure

Concerns around Autopilot’s real-world impact are growing. In one recent case in Washington State, a man was charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly relying on Autopilot while distracted, resulting in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist. Officials say the branding and messaging around Tesla’s systems may give drivers a dangerous false sense of security.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether internal company communications show that Tesla executives knowingly exaggerated the technology’s capabilities. Legal experts say this will be crucial to establishing intent—something prosecutors need to move from “aggressive marketing" into criminal territory.

Musk doubles down on autonomy

Despite these challenges, Musk continues to champion Tesla’s autonomous future. In April, he reaffirmed the company’s focus on self-driving tech, calling it a “blindingly obvious move" even as Tesla slashes jobs and cancels projects amid falling profits.

Tesla’s past promises of full autonomy remain unfulfilled. Whether those claims amount to fraud or are simply aspirational marketing may soon be decided in court.

