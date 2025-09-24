Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Motors Delivers 10,000 Cars In A Single Day, Gst Cuts And Festive Offers Boost Sales

Tata Motors delivers 10,000 cars in a single day. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Sept 2025, 08:24 am
Tata Motors had recently announced price cuts across its lineup in line with GST 2.0. Meanwhile, on top of it, the carmaker also announced a festive offer, which further reduced the prices and helped in surge in demand.

Tata Motors delivered 10,000 cars on the first day of Navratri, a milestone that goes beyond a statistic and into the realm of sentiment. Alongside the deliveries, the company logged more than 25,000 enquiries across dealerships, proving how quickly the festive spirit can turn intent into action when pricing and timing fall into place.

Model-wise price reductions

The surge in demand did not happen by accident. Tata Motors had recently declared that it would pass on the entire benefit of GST rate cuts to its customers, and the numbers were not token gestures. Prices for the Tiago dropped by up to 75,000, while the compact sedan Tigor saw reductions touching 1.04 lakh.

The Altroz, Tata’s premium hatchback, became cheaper by as much as 1.31 lakh, and the Punch, one of the brand’s bestsellers, saw prices ease by up to 1.25 lakh. For the Nexon, the company’s most visible SUV, the cut stretched to a generous 1.55 lakh, while the bigger Harrier and Safari models carried reductions of around 1.48 lakh and 1.50 lakh respectively. In one stroke, Tata repositioned its entire range in the eyes of buyers who had been calculating budgets, recalibrating EMIs, and waiting for the right moment.

Festive benefits

As if the GST pass-through was not enough, Tata layered on special festive benefits, valid until the end of September, which pushed the effective savings to levels rarely seen in recent years. For a Nexon buyer, the headline cut of 1.55 lakh was complemented with additional incentives worth 45,000, taking the total benefit tantalisingly close to 2 lakh.

The story was similar with the Harrier and Safari, where customers could walk away with savings in the range of 1.9–2 lakh. Even the entry-level vehicles also saw massive discounts: Tiago is being offered with savings of close to 1.20 lakh when festive discounts and GST benefits were added together, while the sayings on Altroz and Punch also went beyond the 1.7 lakh figure.

First Published Date: 24 Sept 2025, 08:24 am IST
