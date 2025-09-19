Tata Sierra spotted testing ahead of launch

Tata Motors is gearing up for one of its most anticipated comebacks, the Sierra SUV. Following the Harrier EV , the Sierra is set to be the brand’s flagship SUV, reviving a nameplate that holds a special place in India’s automotive history. While it was unveiled earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the production-ready version is expected to roll out soon.

Ahead of its launch, a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted on Mumbai roads. Despite the disguise, key design elements reminiscent of the original Sierra were clearly visible. These include the upright bonnet, broad fascia, squared-off rear with a flat tailgate, and the signature quarter-glass panel that defined the SUV of the 1990s.

What does the design reveal?

The upcoming Sierra blends retro cues with modern styling. Spy shots show flush-fitting illuminated door handles, a wide rear spoiler with a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated ADAS module in the front bumper.

What features can we expect inside?

Tata is expected to equip the SUV with a horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system supporting connected car tech, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include a push-start button, a floating centre console, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera system.

A rotary dial positioned below the start button has been spotted, though its function remains under wraps. The Expo model also featured a passenger-side screen, but it remains uncertain whether this will be offered in the final production version. The SUV will also come with a panoramic sunroof and a full suite of driver assistance systems.

What engines and powertrains will the Sierra offer?

The Tata Sierra will be available in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions. The EV variant is expected to deliver a range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge. For ICE buyers, Tata is likely to provide two options: a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine and a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Why is the Sierra important for Tata Motors?

With the Sierra, Tata Motors aims to strengthen its position in the premium SUV market while tapping into nostalgia. The SUV’s mix of heritage styling, modern features, and diverse powertrain choices could make it one of the most significant launches of 2025.

