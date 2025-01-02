Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz: Cars in India become costlier from January 2025
With the New Year 2025, the Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed a price hike across different brands as the automakers in the country have announced price hikes for their respective models. With this, the majority of the passenger vehicles in India, including both the mass-market and luxury cars have become dearer by certain percentages. Carmakers have cited the reason behind this price hike move as the increased production and operational costs due to higher raw materials prices, rising inflation etc.
In a nutshell, the car buyers who have been already feeling the pressure of rising inflation, high rates of petrol and diesel, tax burdens etc, have to pay more to buy their dream cars in 2025, as the revised pricing has become effective from the very first day of the New Year.
Here is a comprehensive look at the cars that have become costlier in 2025.
The auto giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market with its wide range of models across different segments including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MPVs has increased the pricing of its passenger vehicle offerings in the country by four per cent, ranging up to ₹25,000. The price hike impacts all the models of the automaker, which means from the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, all the models will be dearer in the new year.
Hyundai walked the same path as its closest competitor Maruti Suzuki by announcing a price hike for its cars, effective from the very beginning of 2025. With this price hike, Hyundai cars in India have become costlier by up to ₹25,000. Hyundai sells some of the most popular passenger vehicles in India, including the Creta, Exter, i20 Grand i10 Nios etc. The price hike is applicable on both the internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles.
Hyundai's sister car brand Kia too announces price hikes for its passenger vehicles in India, effective from January 1, 2025. The South Korean automaker announced a price hike for its cars, ranging to two per cent. Kia sells some of the popular SUVs in India, including the Sonet and Seltos.
Mahindra had an impressive year in 2024. The homegrown carmaker launched some of the spectacular new products in the country last year. While it launched the Thar Roxx, the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV, on the EV front, it introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The automaker announced a price hike for its SUVs by three per cent. The price hike is effective for the Mahindra cars from January 1, 2025.
Tata Motors too announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles in both ICE and EV segments. The price hike is effective from January 1, 2025. The homegrown auto giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian electric car market with its models like the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV; has announced a price hike of three per cent for its cars.
The JSW MG Motor too announced a price hike for its cars, effective from the very beginning of 2025. The carmaker has announced a three per cent price hike for its cars, including passenger vehicles such as Comet EV, Hector etc. The price hike is applicable for both ICE and electric vehicles.
Skoda India too has announced a portfolio-wide price hike of up to three per cent. The price hike will affect the automaker's entire passenger vehicle range in India excluding the newly launched Skoda Kylaq. This price increment in the ex-showroom costs of Skoda cars comes into effect from January 1, 2025.
Jeep announced a price hike for its SUVs in India. The iconic American SUV manufacturer announced a two per cent price hike, applicable on all its models. The price hike for Jeep SUVs is effective from January 1, 2025. However, the exact pricing varies depending on the specific variants of the models. Jeep sells models such as Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in India.
Another automaker under the Stellantis umbrella, Citroen too announced a two per cent price hike for its cars in India. Applicable on all its cars including models such as the C3 hatchback, eC3 electric hatchback, Aircross SUV, Basalt coupe SUV and C5 Aircross SUV, the price hike of Citroen cars in India is effective from January 1, 2025.
Not only mass-market models but the luxury carmakers too announced price hikes for its cars. The German luxury auto giant announced a three per cent price hike ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹9 lakh. The price hike is applicable on all Mercedes-Benz cars and is effective from January 1, 2025.
BMW cars too walked the same path as its arch-rival Mercedes-Benz. The carmaker announced a price hike of three per cent, effective from the very beginning of 2025. The price hike will be applicable to all the BMW cars in India.
Another German luxury auto giant Audi too announced price hike for its cars, following the Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The automaker announced a three per cent price hike for its cars on sale in India. The price hike impacts both the ICE and electric cars of the automaker.
