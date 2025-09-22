Tata Motors offers up to 2 lakh savings with GST cuts and festive benefits

Tata Motors has begun the festive season with a step that may ring a bell for those who want to get maximum value for every rupee spent. While recent GST rationalisation has brought down prices of various models, Tata has moved a step ahead by placing special festival discounts over them. For some customers, this means a windfall of nearly ₹2 lakh in savings, depending on the model chosen. The company has, however, set a clear deadline, these combined offers remain valid only until September 30, 2025.

The Nexon, Safari and Harrier lead the list, with savings close to ₹ 2 lakh each once the GST reduction and Tata’s own festive offer are added up.

What’s on Offer: Who gains the most

The maximum benefit falls in the lap of Tata’s SUV buyers. The Nexon, Safari and Harrier lead the list, with savings close to ₹2 lakh each once the GST reduction and Tata’s own festive offer are added up. The Nexon alone carries about ₹1.55 lakh shaved off through GST changes, while another ₹45,000 comes via seasonal perks. Safari and Harrier buyers can expect a similar deal, each comfortably in the ₹1.9 lakh territory.

Hatchback owners aren’t left behind. The Altroz, for instance, now brings down the buying cost by nearly ₹1.76 lakh, with over ₹1.1 lakh attributed to GST savings. Even the smaller versions such as the Punch, Tiago and Tigor, which tend to be first-car buyers' choice, have significant savings. The Tiago now has nearly ₹1.2 lakh worth of total benefits, while the Tigor offers a ₹1.11 lakh cushion. Tata’s latest entrant, the Curvv, also sees a combined benefit of just over ₹1 lakh, which may draw in buyers curious about the brand’s newest SUV-coupe.

The Full Tata Line-Up & Price Landscape

Tata’s current model portfolio is wider than ever, stretched from hatchbacks through compact SUVs to premium electric SUVs. On the entry side, the Tiago begins around ₹4.57 lakh ex-showroom, serving as the gateway into the Tata fold. Slightly up, the Punch straddles the micro-SUV segment at about ₹5.67 lakh, offering height and “SUV feel" without breaking the bank.

Moving up, the Altroz hatchback sits in the premium hatch category, starting roughly ₹6.30 lakh, while the Nexon (one of Tata’s big volume pullers) lies in the region of ₹7.32–8 lakh depending on variant. For newer bodies, the Curvv (both ICE and EV versions) fills the crossover-SUV coupe-style niche, priced higher, reflecting its more upscale features and design.

On the premium end, the Harrier and Safari dominate. The Harrier (pure ICE version) begins somewhere around ₹15 lakh, rising with variants; its EV version (Harrier.ev) is launched at ₹21.49 lakh. The Safari too plays in this upper game, catering to buyers wanting space, road presence, and comfort. For those leaning electric, the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV etc., spread across the mid to high ranges.

Upcoming models are also shaping the picture. A facelifted Punch is due in November 2025, with modest design tweaks and interior updates. The Sierra EV is expected around October-November, priced roughly ₹25- ₹30 lakh, mixing style, size and electrification. There’s also the Safari EV, and the Harrier will continue to evolve with more premium features.

Tata recent model updates

A few recent developments are especially interesting if you follow Tata closely. First, the Nexon EV with ADAS just got upgraded: the new trim, called “Nexon.ev 45" with Level 2 ADAS, is priced around ₹17.29 lakh ex-showroom. There are special “Dark" editions too, which lean into aesthetics and style.

Then there’s the Altroz, which was updated earlier this year. It now comes with features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, updated interior trimmings, and more connected-tech features via Tata’s iRA system. It’s a premium hatchback, but with behavior that increasingly feels grown-up. The starting ex-showroom price post-facelift is about ₹6.89 lakh.

Tata also recently introduced Adventure X editions of the Harrier and Safari. These are more feature-rich trims, targeted at buyers who want SUVs not just for transport but for a bit of adventure and style. New paint options, better interiors, tech upgrades, things that matter when features become differentiators. Prices for these trims start around ₹18.99 lakh for the Harrier and ₹19.99 lakh for the Safari.

