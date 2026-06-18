Tata Motors announces price hike for commercial vehicles, effective from July 2026

Tata Motors , on Thursday, announced a price hike for its entire commercial vehicle range, including buses and trucks. The increased pricing for Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will be effective from July 1, 2026. The homegrown auto giant has stated that the price hike spectrum will range up to 2.5%. The increased price will vary depending on the model and variant. However, Tata Motors has not revealed the details specifying the model and variant-wise price hike for its commercial vehicles. These details would be specified later.

Tata trucks and buses will be costlier by up to 2.5% from July 2026.

The automaker stated that the decision to increase has been taken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. Among its range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors manufactures pickup trucks, buses and trucks.

While it is a major player in the Indian commercial vehicle market, Tata also sells its commercial vehicles in other international markets. This is not the first price hike Tata Motors announced for its range of commercial vehicles in 2026, as the automaker's commercial vehicle range got pricier from April 1 this year, when the OEM increased the prices by up to 1.5%.

Tata Motors is the undisputed market leader in the Indian commercial vehicle (CV) sector, capturing approximately 35% to 39% of the domestic retail market share. It commands roughly 35.48% of total commercial vehicle retail sales in the country, with peaks approaching 39% in certain segments. The other key rivals of Tata Motors are Mahindra & Mahindra, VE Commercial Vehicles, and Ashok Leyland.

The company, which was previously known as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, underwent a formal name change to Tata Motors Limited effective from October 29, 2025. This transition was completed in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, involving Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

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