Segment Average: 48.5 kmph
Etwo: 25.0 kmph
Segment Average: 114.8 km
Etwo: 100.0 km
Segment Average: 4.3 hrs
Etwo: 4.5 hrs
Segment Average: 2.41 kwh
Etwo: 1.68 kwh
Aftek Motors Etwo price starts at ₹ 83,000 .
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Model Name
Aftek Motors Etwo
|Warivo Motors CRX
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹83,000
₹79,999
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹99,000
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
|Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
2.3 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
|Range
100 km
90 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
160-320 Km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
