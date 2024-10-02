Which is the top variant of Aftek Motors Etwo? Aftek Motors Etwo comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Aftek Motors Etwo? The Aftek Motors Etwo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Aftek Motors Etwo have, and what is the price range? The Aftek Motors Etwo offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 83,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Aftek Motors Etwo? The Aftek Motors Etwo is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.