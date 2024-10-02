HT Auto
Aftek Motors Etwo Left View
1/6
Aftek Motors Etwo Disc Break View
2/6
Aftek Motors Etwo Foot Space View
3/6
Aftek Motors Etwo Model Name View
4/6
Aftek Motors Etwo Seat View
5/6
Aftek Motors Etwo Blue
6/6

AFTEK MOTORS Etwo

Launched in May 2024
83,000**Ex-showroom price
Colours
Variants
Variants
Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 48.5 kmph

Etwo: 25.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 114.8 km

Etwo: 100.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 4.3 hrs

Etwo: 4.5 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 2.41 kwh

Etwo: 1.68 kwh

Segment average

View all Etwo Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Aftek Motors Etwo

Latest Update

    Aftek Motors Etwo Variants

    Aftek Motors Etwo price starts at ₹ 83,000 .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹83,000*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    100 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 1.68 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Aftek Motors Etwo Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity1.68 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range100 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
    View all Etwo specs and features

    Aftek Motors Etwo comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Aftek Motors Etwo
    		Warivo Motors CRXOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GGravton Motors Gravton QuantaGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility Inspirer
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹83,000
    ₹79,999
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,000
    ₹79,999
    ₹78,999
    ₹47,149 - 77,999
    Battery Capacity
    1.68 kWh
    2.3 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.5 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    40 Ah
    2.5 KWh
    34 Ah
    Range
    100 km
    90 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    75 km
    90 km
    160-320 Km
    90-200 km
    90-120 km/charge
    80-90 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    No
    No
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Aftek Motors Etwo FAQs

    Aftek Motors Etwo comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Aftek Motors Etwo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Aftek Motors Etwo offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 83,000 (ex-showroom).
    The Aftek Motors Etwo is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
    The Aftek Motors Etwo has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

