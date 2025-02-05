Aftek Motors Etwo on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 86,810.
Visit your nearest
Aftek Motors Etwo on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 86,810.
Visit your nearest
Aftek Motors Etwo dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Aftek Motors Etwo on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aftek Motors Etwo is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 84,443 in Pune, Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen which starts at Rs. 79,999 in Pune and Honda QC1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Aftek Motors Etwo STD ₹ 86,810
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price