Which is the top variant of Aftek Motors Eone? Aftek Motors Eone comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Aftek Motors Eone? The Aftek Motors Eone is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 1.68 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Aftek Motors Eone have, and what is the price range? The Aftek Motors Eone offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 87,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Aftek Motors Eone? The Aftek Motors Eone is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.68 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.