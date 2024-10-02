Segment Average: 53.0 kmph
Eone: 25.0 kmph
Segment Average: 117.6 km
Eone: 100.0 km
Segment Average: 4.74 hrs
Eone: 4.5 hrs
Segment Average: 2.58 kwh
Eone: 1.68 kwh
Aftek Motors Eone price starts at ₹ 87,000 .
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Model Name
Aftek Motors Eone
|Warivo Motors CRX
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹87,000
₹79,999
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
|Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
2.3 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
|Range
100 km
90 km
101 km
95-151 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
-
Yes
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
