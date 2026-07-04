Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 21% sales growth in June 2026, crosses 1.15 lakh units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) recorded strong sales growth in June 2026, reporting total sales of 1,15,030 units. The company registered a 21 per cent year-on-year increase over the 95,244 units sold during the same month last year.

Domestic sales witness strong growth

The company's domestic dispatches stood at 91,264 units in June 2026, marking a 23 per cent increase compared to 73,934 units sold in June 2025. Export volumes also remained positive, rising 12 per cent year-on-year to 23,766 units from 21,310 units in the corresponding month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said the company's June sales reflected sustained momentum driven by strong customer demand and continued trust in the Suzuki brand. He added that the company remains focused on offering reliable, performance-oriented products while strengthening customer engagement through various initiatives beyond the ownership experience.

Spare parts business also records growth

Apart from vehicle sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India's spare parts business also posted healthy growth. The company reported spare parts revenue of ₹929 million during June 2026, representing a 15 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Also Read : Suzuki e-Access review: Should you buy Suzuki's first electric scooter?

Customer engagement initiatives

During the month, Suzuki organised the Burgman Hangout Parade in Pune and Hyderabad. The ride event was aimed at showcasing the comfort, design and performance of the Burgman scooter while bringing together urban riding communities.

The company also expanded its Gixxer Pit Stop initiative by hosting events in Kumbakonam, Ranchi, Bengaluru and Dehradun. According to Suzuki, the events attracted more than 285 motorcycle enthusiasts, offering curated test rides of the Gixxer range and promoting greater engagement with existing and prospective customers.

Suzuki currently sells just one electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called eAccess and is priced at ₹1.88 lakh ex-showroom. It has a claimed range of 95 km.

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