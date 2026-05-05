Suzuki Motorcycle India Enters Ladakh With First Dealership in Leh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has marked a major milestone in its nationwide expansion by inaugurating its first dealership in Leh, Ladakh. The new outlet, Mentokling Suzuki, brings the brand’s presence to one of India’s most remote and demanding motorcycling regions.

Located in Choglamsar, Leh, the dealership has been set up to offer a comprehensive 3S facility, covering sales, service and spare parts under one roof. With this launch, Suzuki Motorcycle India has now established its footprint across all states and union territories in the country, supported by a network of 1,242 outlets.

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The inauguration ceremony was led by Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., along with other company officials and representatives from Mentokling Suzuki. Customers were also present at the event, highlighting the brand’s growing engagement in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mutreja emphasised the strategic importance of Ladakh in India’s motorcycling ecosystem. Known for its challenging terrain and high-altitude routes, the region attracts enthusiasts from across the country. He noted that such conditions demand reliability and consistent performance, qualities that Suzuki aims to deliver through its product lineup.

The newly opened Mentokling Suzuki dealership is expected to improve accessibility for customers and riders in Ladakh, not just for purchasing new two-wheelers but also for after-sales support. This move aligns with SMIPL’s broader focus on strengthening its reach in remote markets and ensuring a seamless ownership experience.

New-gen Suzuki Burgman launched

Suzuki recently launched the updated Burgman Street in India, featuring a refined 124 cc engine with improved fuel efficiency, a lighter frame, and enhanced design. Prices start at ₹1,01,944. The scooter includes advanced features like USB charging and a TFT screen in the top variant. The top-end variant costs ₹1,13,220 ex-showroom.

The scooter now also gets SEP technology from Access. It puts out 6.2 kW at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, tuned for stronger low to mid-range performance. In comparison, the outgoing model delivered 6.2 kW at 6,750 rpm and 9.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

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