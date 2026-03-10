Triumph crosses 1 lakh motorcycle sales mark in India

HT Auto
  • Triumph Motorcycles surpasses one lakh units on Indian roads since its 2023 collaboration with Bajaj Auto helped expand reach and exports.

Triumph
Triumph strengthens its presence in India with over 1 lakh units sold.
Triumph
Triumph strengthens its presence in India with over 1 lakh units sold.
Triumph Motorcycles has crossed the one lakh motorcycle sales mark on Indian roads, showcasing the brand’s steady expansion in one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets. The milestone comes nearly two years after the British motorcycle maker deepened its collaboration with Bajaj Auto in the second quarter of 2023.

This partnership brought together Triumph’s global engineering capabilities with Bajaj’s research, manufacturing scale and wide distribution network in India.

Network expansion across the country

Since the start of the partnership, Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its reach far and wide. The company now operates in over 200 towns, supported by more than 230 retail outlets across India. This broader retail footprint has helped the brand to establish a sure-footed presence in the premium motorcycle segment while making its products and services accessible to a wider customer base at the same time.

Also Read : Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open

Focus on rider engagement

Alongside expanding its sales network, Triumph has been working to cultivate a community around its motorcycles through organised riding events and experiences. Initiatives such as World of Triumph and participation in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride have brought riders together while promoting motorcycling culture. The brand has also hosted several themed rides and gatherings, including Triumph Tiger Trails, Scrambler Rides, Bike Nights, and curated riding routes through the Western Ghats.

India-built Triumphs exported

Triumph 400 motorcycles, manufactured in India, are also reaching global markets. These bikes are currently exported to 18 countries, including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan, and South Korea. The export footprint highlights the international demand for the India-produced models and reflects the growing role of India in Triumph’s global manufacturing strategy.

Also Read : 2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled

Speaking on the achievement, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking at Bajaj Auto, said, “Reaching 1 lakh Triumph motorcycles on Indian roads within just 2.5 years is a proud milestone for us. Triumph customers are discerning riders who have strongly endorsed our engineering with our modern classic motorcycles. The brand has always been built for those who know the difference, and we remain committed to strengthening our premium ecosystem and deepening our engagement with riders across the country."

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2026, 10:00 am IST
TAGS: bajaj triumph

