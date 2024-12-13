HT Auto
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Front Left View
UPCOMING

HERO Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025
Mavrick 440 Scrambler Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 349.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Mavrick 440 Scrambler: 440.0 cc

Segment average

About Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Mavrick 440 Scrambler Launch Date

The Hero Mavrick

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Images

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Image 1
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine440 cc

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler FAQs

The Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs.
The Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler is expected to launch in Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 440 cc segment.
The Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler features a 440 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Triumph Speed T4 in the 440 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

