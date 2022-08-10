Skoda Kodiaq bookings resume for Q1 2023 at 50,000

Skoda Kodiaq facelift was sold out within 48 hours of being launched earlier in January this year.

Skoda Auto India has reopened bookings for the facelift Kodiaq SUV that was launched in the country earlier in January. The SUV has been priced from ₹37.49 lakh for the Style variant and will be made available for Q1 2023. It can be reserved for a token amount of ₹50,000 across the company's official dealerships. The price for the Sportline variant is ₹38.49 lakh while the top-spec L&K variant has been priced at ₹39.99 lakh.

These prices are effective only for cars delivered between January and March 2023. The automaker has decided to make the facelift Kodiaq available again in the country as customer enquiries for the SUV continued through H1 2022. The vehicle had got sold out within 48 hours of being launched earlier in January.

The company will announce phase-wise booking windows for Kodiaq SUV for the rest of the 2023 volumes. “The Kodiaq is a niche, luxury 4x4 and our flagship offering. The outstanding response to the Kodiaq shows that customers look at Skoda as the ultimate in value luxury," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

The Skoda Kodiaq SUV continues to feature segment-exclusive technologies such as Dynamic Chassis Control, a Canton 12-speaker 625W surround sound system, comfort features such as blinds, blankets, umbrella holder and a panoramic sunroof. This luxury SUV comes equipped with 2.0 TSI engine that is capable of sending out 140kW or 190ps of power and 320Nm of torque to all four wheels.

The SUV can accelerate from standstill to 100kph in just 7.8 seconds with transmission duties being performed by seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The Kodiaq SUV made a comeback in India earlier this year after being pulled out almost two years ago because of stricter emission norms. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq rivals the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

