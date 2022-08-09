Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover spotted testing ahead of launch in India

The Enyaq iV, which is the first electric car from the Czech carmaker, offers a range of up to 510 kms on a single charge in global markets.

Skoda Auto India is planning to launch its first electric vehicle in India. It plans to introduce the Enyaq iV electric crossover in the country, likely by next year. Ahead of the launch, the Czech carmaker has been spotted testing the EV on Indian roads. In the latest spy shots, the Enyaq iV was spotted near Pune, where Skoda has its facility. The Enyaq iV seen on the road is without any camouflage, giving a clear look at the EV to know what it will offer when launched.

Skoda had earlier confirmed that the Enyaq iV, which also happens to be the first EV from the brand globally, will be launched in India next year. Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, had said in January this year, “We will bring in Enyaq to India next year but it will be a premium offering due to the FBU taxes. (But) It will enable us to test the market."

In June, Skoda was seen testing the Enyaq iV electric crossover in India without any camouflage for the first time. When launched in India, the Enyaq iV will take on rivals such as Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others.

Skoda is likely to bring the top-spec Enyaq iV 80x variant which shares Volkswagen’s MEB platform with the likes of Audi Q4 e-Tron and Volkswagen ID4. The electric crossover stands 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,616 mm tall.

The Enyaq iV is powered by multiple battery options. There is a 55kWh battery pack that provides 340 kms of driving range while one can drive up to 390 kms using a 62kWh battery. There is also an 82kWh battery pack that offers up to 510 kms of driving range on a single charge. In select global markets where Skoda Enyaq has already been launched, it is available in five versions: three rear-wheel drive and two four-wheel drive.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen in India is still eager to play the wait-and-watch game before bringing in their electric vehicles. Only recently, the two carmaker have hinted at finally taking the leap in India. Zac Hollis had said that the company hopes the Enyaq EV will help it assess the market for potential subsequent EV launches in India. However, the company had ruled out mass-market electric vehicles before 2025, .

