Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a significant domestic wholesales figure of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,11,144 units in the same month last year. Overall sales for May reached 4,92,047 units, reflecting a substantial 49 per cent YoY increase, with exports growing by an impressive 127 per cent.

HMSI's overall sales for May reached 4,92,047 units, reflecting a substantial 49 per cent YoY increase, with exports growing by an impressive 127 per

Earlier this year, HMSI announced the sale of over three lakh units of the Shine 100 within its first year on the Indian market. The company has experienced notable growth in the 100-110cc segment in FY’24 and now operates over 6,000 touchpoints across urban and rural India to serve its customers.

The Shine 100, which has driven much of this growth, is equipped with a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that includes fuel injection and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology to improve fuel efficiency. The engine complies with the new BS6 RDE norms, producing 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Additionally, the fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank, and it features an auto choke system.

Also watch: Honda Shine 100: First ride review

HMSI offers a special six-year warranty package for the Shine 100, which includes a three-year standard warranty plus an optional 3-year extended warranty. The motorcycle boasts a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 metres, a seat height of 786 mm, and a ground clearance of 168 mm. The Honda Shine 100 incorporates a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equaliser for improved braking control. It also features a side-stand engine cut-off function for added safety.

Sharing design cues with the Shine 125, the Shine 100 offers a five-colour selection: black with contrasting red, blue, green, gold, or grey stripes. The motorcycle includes a front cowl, black alloy wheels, an aluminium grab rail, and a muffler with a streamlined design.

First Published Date: