RBI allows e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

By: PTI
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2024, 20:06 PM
  • The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer’s account.
The Reserve Bank on Thursday modified its e-mandate framework and allowed auto-replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least 24 hours before the actual debit from the customer’s account.

In June, the RBI announced that auto-replenishment of balances in FASTag and NCMC, which are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, would be facilitated under the e-mandate framework.

"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular.

Payments for auto-replenishment, since they are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, will be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification, it added.

