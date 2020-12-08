Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ launched in India at 2.65 lakh

Piaggio on Tuesday announced the launch of Ape Xtra LDX+ diesel in India. The company says that the new three-wheeler features a longer 6 feet deck area.

While the Piaggio Ape Xtra range (diesel) already features 5 feet, 5.5 feet decks, the latest entrant has a longer 6 feet deck area which is a boon for all cargo related requirements, thus improving the profitability of its customers.

The new Piaggio Ape Xtra range has been priced at ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) which makes it slightly ( ₹2,000) more expensive than the Ape Xtra LDX (5.5 feet) model. "Ape Xtra LDX +, with longer deck size, will enable our customers to earn more and will further strengthen our position as a leader in the three-wheeler cargo category," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles.

In comparison to the regular Ape Xtra LDX, the new Ape Xtra LDX+ stands 150 mm longer at 3295 mm. The company has also stretched the overall wheelbase of the vehicle by 180 mm to 2100 mm. The commercial vehicle now weighs 13 kg heavier and tips the scales at 492 kg.

Gaffi added, "At Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. Our new BS 6 performance range has been a huge success in the market due to superior specs than competition products."

The new Ape Xtra LDX+ sources power from the same 599 cc diesel engine which is known to deliver 9 bhp of maximum power which is backed up by 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes hooked on to a 5-speed gearbox and also benefits from a new aluminium clutch for a smoother driving experience and more durability.