Petrol is cheapest in this city in India, most expensive in Maharashtra

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a surge of 10 power litre in the last one month.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 18 Apr 2022, 07:58 AM
Petrol prices have shot through the roof and have been maintaining skyward movement in recent weeks. (REUTERS)

Petrol and diesel prices have been taking a breather for the last 12 days, as prices of the motor fuels remain steady for nearly two weeks. Currently, petrol is available at the cheapest rate in Port Blair, where it costs 91.45 per litre. On the other hand, the most expensive petrol is sold in Parbhani in Maharashtra at 123.47 per litre.

(Also Read: Dreaming of an electric car under 10 lakh in India? Not a realistic option)

On Monday, the petrol price in Delhi is 105.41 per litre and 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel price in the national capital is 96.67 a litre while in Mumbai, it costs 104.77 a litre. In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol stands at 115.12, while diesel is being sold at 99.83 per litre. Per litre petrol and diesel price in Chennai is 110.85 and 100.94, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in India resumed daily revision on March 22, right after the results of state assembly elections were declared. Both petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 10 per litre through 14 back to back hikes. The central government claimed the latest series of price surges for motor fuels were announced in line with the rising crude oil prices in the international market. However, despite the drop in crude prices in the international market, the price of petrol and diesel in the Indian market didn't come down. Instead, the pricing of these motor fuels remains steady for the last 12 days in a row.

Not only petrol and diesel, price of cheaper and cleaner fuel alternative CNG too has been increased multiple times in Delhi and Mumbai in the recent times, adding pressure on motorists and common people as well. While the high rate of tax in India is being blamed by the users for such a high price, the government is yet to announce any measure to reduce taxes.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 07:58 AM IST
