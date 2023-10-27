Turbocharged cars in India are finding an increasing footprint over last few years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 27, 2023

Besides premium high-performance cars, mass-market models from various brands too are using turbocharged petrol engines

Here are some cars in India that come powered by 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines and priced under 20 lakh

Kia Sonet compact SUV gets power from a 1.-litre turbo-petrol engine

This same turbo-petrol engine works in Hyundai Venue N Line and generates 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque

 Check product page

Hyundai i20 N Line too gets the same engine churning out same power and torque figures

Renault Kwid-based SUV Kiger too is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Nissan Magnite is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating power for it

Turbocharged engines are known for smaller sizes compared to their regular counterparts

Turbo-petrol engines offer higher performance compared to standard motors
Check more about turbocharged petrol cars in India under 20 lakh
Click Here