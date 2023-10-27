Besides premium high-performance cars, mass-market models from various brands too are using turbocharged petrol engines
Here are some cars in India that come powered by 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines and priced under ₹20 lakh
Kia Sonet compact SUV gets power from a 1.-litre turbo-petrol engine
This same turbo-petrol engine works in Hyundai Venue N Line and generates 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque
Hyundai i20 N Line too gets the same engine churning out same power and torque figures
Renault Kwid-based SUV Kiger too is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
Nissan Magnite is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating power for it
Turbocharged engines are known for smaller sizes compared to their regular counterparts
Turbo-petrol engines offer higher performance compared to standard motors