Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Scorching Summers In India: Precautions That You Should Take For Your Car

Scorching summers in India: Precautions that you should take for your car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2024, 11:19 AM
  • The hot weather during the summer months can put additional stress on the car. Here are few precautions that a person can take for his or her car.
Image of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara used for representational purposes only.
Image of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara used for representational purposes only.

Temperatures in India have been at all-time highs with few states showing temperatures of nearly 50 degrees. Such temperatures not only have an effect on the human body but also on cars. Due to the extreme weather conditions, taking care of our vehicles has become more crucial than ever.

 

There is no need for frequent visits to the service centre or expensive repairs to get the car ready for summer. By following some simple tips, one can ensure that the vehicle remains safe and reliable throughout the season. However, there are a few precautions that one should take while using his or her car in summer and today we will list a few of them.

1 Fluids

Please ensure proper levels of engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid. To prevent overheating, Check coolant quality and coolant in the right quantity. Refer Owner’s manual for more details.

2 Fan belt

Please check the fan belt condition. For any slippage or wear and tear consult the nearest authorized workshop for replacement of Fan belt.

3 Tyre pressure

Tyre pressure is to be checked at regular intervals, As in Summer, high outside temperature impacts tyre pressure. Don’t overfill Air. Fill Air as per recommended tyre pressure.

4 Entering the vehicle

While entering the vehicle after parking it for a very long time, please keep the window glass open for 2 minutes with the blower at top speed with AC on, so that the hot air inside the cabin is evacuated. This will help with faster cooling of the passenger cabin.

5 Regular inspection

Conduct regular inspections of the vehicle's electrical system to identify frayed wires or loose connections.

6 Fuel system

Check the fuel system for leaks or damage, especially around the fuel lines, injector, and tank. Also, avoid keeping any inflammable material inside the cabin, as high temperatures may auto-ignite the same.

7 Battery

Check the battery for corrosion and secure connection. Faulty batteries can cause electrical short circuits leading to fires.

8 Air conditioning system

Check the Air conditioning system in your vehicle, for any issue observed in the AC system visit your nearby authorized workshop for AC checkup.

9 Parking

Avoid parking the vehicle over tall grass or dry leaves. Due to the scorching heat temperature is already high, further heat from the catalytic converter can ignite the grasses quickly.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: car maintenance vehicle maintenance vehicle care Car care

