Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared the news on Twitter, saying that the country is ready to end the era of combustion engine vehicles.

Ola S1 electric scooter, which was launched by the company on August 15 this year as a cheaper version of its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter, witnessed almost 10 times sales on Dussehra as compared to the sale it sees on normal days. Sharing the news on Twitter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, “First Dussehra for our S1 today and what an amazing reception by everyone! Almost 10x of a normal sale day."

He added to this by saying that a robust sales performance by the S1 shows that the country is ready to end the age of combustion engines and enter the world of electric vehicles. “India is ready to #EndICEAge and go electric!" he wrote.

Ola Electric opened the purchase window for its S1 electric scooter on September 1 and deliveries began on September 7. The electric scooter has been built on the same platform as the S1 Pro that was introduced last year, of which the company has already sold 70,000 units.

The Ola S1 electric scooter comes equipped with a 3kWh electric motor that lends it 141 km of range on a single charge. It comes with three different riding modes - in eco mode, it offers a 128-km range while in normal mode, it gets 101 km range. In Sports mode, it will run 90 km on a single charge. It is claimed to be able to run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

In a separate tweet, Aggarwal also announced that the company is planning something big for its launch event this month. “Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years," he added.

Ola Electric is also offering a festive discount for the S1 Pro electric scooter which can be bought with flat ₹10,000 off. The purchase window for the festive discount is already live.

