Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end

As part of its plans to export electric scooters, Ola Electric has formally announced its entry in the neighbouring country. The EV maker also plans to export S1 and S1 Pro EVs to LATAM, ASEAN and EU nations too.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 15:00 PM
Ola Electric has announced its plans to launch S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Nepal, in what is a first for the Chennai-based EV maker in its ventures to get into exports.
Ola Electric has formally announced its entry in Nepal today. The Chennai-based EV maker now joins India-based electric two-wheeler manufacturers who also export their products in other countries. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO at Ola Electric, made the announcement today. He said that Ola Electric will soon launch its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in the neighbouring country, Nepal is the first country to get Ola scooters after the EV maker launched both the EVs in August last year.

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal said, “India has loved the Ola S1 scooters, ushering in our EV revolution. Now we’re taking this global! Announcing our entry into Nepal today. By end of 2022, Nepalese consumers will join the revolution." Aggarwal added that Ola Electric also has ambitions to export its electric scooters in other countries part of Latin America (LATAM), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and European Union (EU).

Ola Electric is one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler companies in India and is placed among the top five for most parts of its one-year journey so far. It launched S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on August 15 last year. Recently, Ola Electric launched an updated version of the S1 scooter as well. The EV maker recently announced its plans to set up an indigenous battery cell manufacturing plant in India. It also has announced plans to come with its first electric car soon.

Ola Electric is also likely to make announcements regarding its Hyperchager network within the next few weeks. Ola had earlier revealed its plans to put up its own EV infrastructure through fast charging stations. The EV maker began setting up these chargers for its electric scooters since December last year. These EV chargers claim to recharge the electric scooters by up to 50 per cent in just 80 minutes. Ola had said it plans to install around 4,000 hyperchargers across India by the end of this year.

Ola Electric has also started to set up physical showrooms for the first time since its inception. Going beyond the online purchasing facility, the EV maker plans to come up with around 200 experience centres across the country by March next year. 20 such experience centres have already been opened.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro Electric scooter Electric vehicle Bhavish Aggarwal
