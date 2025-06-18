No fuel for old vehicles in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat from November 1. Know more

The Haryana government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to phase out polluting vehicles in the NCR (National Capital Region). Under this plan, the state government aims to significantly improve air quality across the NCR, which has become a headache for several state governments in the region. As part of this action plan, the fuel stations in Gurugram, Faridabad and Snipat will no longer supply fuel to End-of-Life (ELV) vehicles from November 1, 2025.

The Haryana government has issued an official statement stating that fuel stations in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat will no longer supply petrol or diesel to the old polluting vehicles from November 1 this year. This restriction will extend to the remaining NCR districts from April 1, next year.

In order to enforce this rule, all the fuel stations in the abovementioned cities will install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by October 31, 2025. While the fuel stations in the first phase districts will install the ANPR by October this year, the rest of the NCR will see the same move by March 31 next year. The official statement has said that these systems, along with traffic surveillance cameras and Command and Control Centres, will be instrumental in identifying end-of-life vehicles for issuing challans, impounding and scrapping.

The vehicles, which are no longer validly registered or declared unfit through Automated Fitness Centres or their registrations have been cancelled, are defined as ELVs.

Also, in a major shift towards green mobility, the Haryana government has mandated that only CNG or electric three-wheeler autorickshaws will be inducted into existing fleets going forward. Effective from November 1, 2025, only BS6-compliant light, medium and heavy goods carriers, excluding essential services and Delhi-registered vehicles, will be allowed entry into Delhi. All non-conforming goods vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities, will be barred from entering the city after October 31, 2026, the statement said.

News agency PTI has reported that 382 BS6 buses shall be added by the end of October this year for better connectivity between Haryana and Delhi. From January 1, 2026, no new diesel or petrol two-wheelers, four-wheeler LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles) or N1-category LGVs (Large Goods Vehicles) will be allowed into the fleet. All buses entering Delhi, including tourist buses and special permit vehicles, must operate in EV, CNG, and BS6 mode from November 1, 2026.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: