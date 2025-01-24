Maruti Celerio tops the list with an increase of ₹32,500 from next month
The Invicto MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, gets second biggest hike of ₹30,000
The Grand Vitara SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, will get a price hike of ₹25,000
Maruti Brezza is fourth on the list with an increase of ₹20,000 on its price from next month
The Alto K10 is a surprise name at fifth with a price hike of ₹19.500
Maruti WagonR will get a price hike of ₹15,000 from nexxt month in latest price hike
The Ertiga, Maruti's best-selling MPV, stans joint sixth on the list with a hike of ₹15,000
Maruti Eeco van will also get a price hike of ₹12,000 from February 1
The new Dzire too has not been spared with a price hike of ₹10,000
Baleno completes the list as the only model to get price hike under ₹10,000 mark