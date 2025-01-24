10 Maruti Suzuki cars to get biggest price hike from February 1

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2025

Maruti Celerio tops the list with an increase of 32,500 from next month

The Invicto MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, gets second biggest hike of 30,000

The Grand Vitara SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, will get a price hike of 25,000

Maruti Brezza is fourth on the list with an increase of 20,000 on its price from next month

The Alto K10 is a surprise name at fifth with a price hike of 19.500

Maruti WagonR will get a price hike of 15,000 from nexxt month in latest price hike

The Ertiga, Maruti's best-selling MPV, stans joint sixth on the list with a hike of 15,000

Maruti Eeco van will also get a price hike of 12,000 from February 1

The new Dzire too has not been spared with a price hike of 10,000

Baleno completes the list as the only model to get price hike under 10,000 mark
