Buying Bajaj Freedom 125? Here's how to squeeze optimum fuel economy from it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM
  • Following some simple tips can ensure that you get the best fuel economy out of your Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle.
The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises a running cost of ₹1 per kilometre.
The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises a running cost of ₹1 per kilometre.

Bajaj Auto garnered a lot of attention in the global two-wheeler market in the recent few weeks. The homegrown two-wheeler giant has launched the Bajaj Freedom 125 in the Indian market just a few days ago, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes with a powertrain that can run on both petrol and CNG, which is similar to what is available in various passenger vehicles in India sold by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai.

The Bajaj Freedom 125's petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain promises an impressive 330-kilometre range after fully filling the fuel tanks. Also, the two-wheeler manufacturer claims the Bajaj Freedom 125 offers a running cost of 1 per kilometre, which is expected to appeal to many consumers across India, who seek low cost of ownership from their vehicles.

Also Read : Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Review: Start of a new revolution?

While the petrol-CNG powertrain promises a low operational cost for users, there are certain things one should remember to achieve optimum fuel efficiency. Here are a few tips to follow to achieve the best fuel economy from the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle.

1 Don't overspeed

Riding at an optimum speed ensures optimum fuel economy from a motorcycle. The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises 93 kmph top speed. While riding at that speed is tempting, it is recommended to ride the machine at a speed of 50-55 kmph. This will ensure optimum power and torque output generation from the motorcycle that will result in optimum fuel efficiency.

2 Check CNG pressure while refuelling

Make sure to check the pressure of the CNG dispenser while refilling the tank, just like you do while refuelling your petrol tank. Make sure to refill the fuel at the optimum pressure. Refuelling at less pressure means a lack of CNG being filled into the tank, resulting in low fuel economy and shorter range.

3 Inflate tyres with right air tyre pressure

Tyres are crucial parts of any vehicle but are among the most neglected ones as well. The tyres are like the legs of the vehicle, taking the pressure of the machine as well as the riders. Bajaj Freedom 125 having both a petrol tank and a CNG tank is heavier than many motorcycles. Make sure the motorcycle's tyres are inflated with the recommended air pressure to achieve optimum fuel economy.

4 Ensure proper maintenance

Timely performing the periodical maintenance service is one of the key conditions to keep a vehicle well functioning for a longer period. It also plays a crucial role in squeezing out the optimum fuel economy. This same theory applies to the Bajaj Freedom 125 as well. Additionally, it comes with some more complicated technologies as it employs a CNG fuel tank alongside the conventional petrol engine. Hence, always make sure to perform proper maintenance of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Freedom 125 Freedom 125 CNG

