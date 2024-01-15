Nissan Motor India appoints Saurabh Vatsa as deputy managing director

Nissan Motor India has announced the appointment of Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director effective January 15, 2024. Vatsa will report to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and will support in implementing the ongoing transformation roadmap for India as the company gets ready to deliver on the Mid Term Plan (MTP) and drive into the company's Ambition 2030 goals. In this new role, he will support the leadership for Nissan’s transformation plan and prepare the company for its next phase as outlined by the company in 2023.

Saurabh Vatsa joined Nissan from Stellantis where he was a member of the leadership team and was spearheading the Citroen brand since its inception in

Vatsa joined Nissan from Stellantis where he was a member of the Stellantis leadership team and was spearheading the Citroen brand since its inception in India and was responsible for all aspects of the business as Brand Head. Prior to Stellantis, he worked with General Motors (GM) for over two decades including long-term assignments in South Korea among several key leadership roles within the company.

The new deputy MD of Nissan Motor India joins the company with experience across Asian markets along with knowledge of the automotive industry having worked within multiple strategic business functions such as product planning, programme management, sales planning, marketing, communications and retail/commercial sales.

Vatsa is a graduate of Delhi University, with an MBA from the International Management Institute and has completed an executive management program at the London Business School.

Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations, stated that Vatsa's appointment happens at a crucial juncture for the company as it heads into 2024. He also stated that Vatsa's appointment underpins Nissan's commitment to invest $600 million ( ₹5300 crores) in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan.

Earlier the company had announced that it plans to launch three new SUVs in the C, C+ segments and an e-SUV. Its global ally, Renault is testing out its Duster seven-seater, according to industry sources. The Japanese automaker will also introduce the X-Trial along with the Qashqai and Juke.

First Published Date: