The Nissan Hyper Urban concept SUV looks like influenced by Ariya EV
Slated for global debut later this month at Tokyo Motor Show, Hyper Urban concept previews future Nissan EVs
The radically designed SUV targets urban and suburban-based professionals who prioritize environmental sustainability
Despite being influenced by Ariya, the Hyper Urban concept is a dramatic departure from the electric SUV's design philosophy
It gets sculpted design, sleek LED light bars at front and rear, large uniquely designed alloy wheels among its design elements
The SUV concept gets butterfly doors at front and suicide-butterfly doors at the rear
The four-seater cabin gets equally sculpted layout as exterior
It features retractable ottomans and a large screen for the rear occupants
A glass roof is among other design elements of the concept electric SUV