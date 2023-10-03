Nissan Hyper Urban is a wild-looking electric SUV concept

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Oct 03, 2023

The Nissan Hyper Urban concept SUV looks like influenced by Ariya EV

Slated for global debut later this month at Tokyo Motor Show, Hyper Urban concept previews future Nissan EVs

The radically designed SUV targets urban and suburban-based professionals who prioritize environmental sustainability

Despite being influenced by Ariya, the Hyper Urban concept is a dramatic departure from the electric SUV's design philosophy

It gets sculpted design, sleek LED light bars at front and rear, large uniquely designed alloy wheels among its design elements

The SUV concept gets butterfly doors at front and suicide-butterfly doors at the rear

The four-seater cabin gets equally sculpted layout as exterior

It features retractable ottomans and a large screen for the rear occupants

A glass roof is among other design elements of the concept electric SUV
