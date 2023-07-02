Magnite SUV helps Nissan India to clock 5832 units in June

Nissan Motor India has announced that it registered a total of 5,832 cars in June 2023. The Japanese auto manufacturer sold 2,552 units in the Indian domestic market, whole 3,280 nits were shipped to the overseas markets. Also, the car manufacturer has attributed this sales performance to its Magnite SUV, which has been the bestseller for the brand for quite some time.

Nissan Magnite has recently crossed the production milestone of 100,000 units at its Alliance plant in Chennai. Sold in a total of 16 variants, the Nissan Magnite comes at a competitive pricing and carries a host of features and an eye-catching design. Inspired by the success of the Nissan Magnite SUV, the automaker has introduced a special edition model of the car, christened as Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition, which comes at a starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read : HyRyder, HyCross help Toyota Motor increase sales by 19% in June

Watch: Nissan Magnite SUV | First Drive Review | 1.0-litre Turbo Manual & CVT

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite ₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Maruti Suzuki Celerio ₹ 5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Grand I10 Nios ₹ 5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tigor ₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ₹ 5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Altroz ₹ 5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Nissan India has hinted that the special edition version of the Magnite SUV has also played a key role in posting 5,832 units in June 2023. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India has further said that the onset of monsoon along with single-digit GDP growth and positive consumer sentiment may propel the carmaker's sales numbers further.“During Q1 of this fiscal, we announced the launch of the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition which marked the 100,000 Magnite rollout milestone. The Magnite Geza Special Edition is the first among many product interventions planned this year, and with the onset of normal monsoons, high single-digit GDP growth and positive consumer sentiment, we are confident of delivering strong value to our customers," he said.

Besides selling in the Indian market, the Nissan Magnite is also sold in some overseas markets, where the automaker exports the made-in-India model. The automaker said that it ships the made-in-India Magnite SUV to 15 global markets, which include Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

First Published Date: