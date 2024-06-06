Nissan Motor India sales split: Domestic slump, export boom. Check details

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) announced strong sales figures for May 2024, with total wholesales reaching 6,204 units. This represents a significant increase of 104 per cent compared to April 2024 (3,043 units) and a 34 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth from May 2023 (4,631 units).

Nissan Motor India noted that it has sold over 1.4 lakh units of the Magnite in India and globally combined. The Nissan Magnite is currently exported

While domestic sales dipped slightly to 2,211 units in May 2024 compared to the previous year’s 2,618 units, representing a 15.5 per cent drop, exports skyrocketed to 3,993 units. This is an increase from April 2024's export figures of 639 units and a 99 per cent jump from May 2023 export figures of 2,013 units.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2024 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Nissan X-Trail 1995.0 cc 1995.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs View Details

The company noted that Nissan Magnite has crossed a significant milestone, with over 1,40,000 units sold domestically and exported to 15 international markets. Recent additions include Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Nissan has also focused on expanding exports to key Middle Eastern markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and others.

As part of its growth strategy, Nissan India has been steadily expanding its dealership network across the country. Recent additions in Srinagar, Salem, Delhi, and Durgapur bring their total touchpoints to 272, providing improved sales and service experiences for customers nationwide. This network expansion will continue in the coming fiscal year, ensuring greater accessibility for Indian customers.

Also Read : Nissan launches updated GEZA edition of Magnite SUV. Check price and what's new

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, attributed the company's success to "the optimistic mindset and a super solid effort by our team." He reiterated their commitment to further expanding their reach and enhancing their offerings in the Indian market.

Nissan India has announced a new addition to the Magnite lineup – the GEZA CVT Special Edition. Priced at ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant offers an automatic transmission option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a touch of premium flair. The GEZA CVT Special Edition slots in below the sportier Kuro black edition and boasts the title of the most affordable CVT turbo option in its segment under ₹10 lakh.

Key features of the 2024 Nissan Magnite Geza Edition include a larger 9-inch HD touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a premium JBL speaker system. For added convenience and safety, the GEZA CVT Special Edition comes equipped with a rear-view camera. Drivers can also personalise the cabin ambiance with the integrated app-controlled ambient lighting system. Rounding out the upgrades are new beige upholstery and a special GEZA Edition badge that sets this variant apart.

First Published Date: