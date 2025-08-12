Nissan launches 10-year extended warranty for the Magnite

HT Auto
  • Nissan introduces a 10-year warranty program for the Magnite, enhancing its standard coverage. Starting at 0.22 per km, the plan offers various configurations and extensive component coverage, available for new models bought from October 2024, ensuring long-term reassurance for customers.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition
The brand recently launched the Kuro Edition of the Magnite. It gets a piano-black finish on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, and an Onyx Black paint scheme
Nissan Motor India has announced a 10-year extended warranty program for the new Nissan Magnite, currently one of the safest models in the B-SUV segment after achieving a Global NCAP 5-star rating for overall passenger safety.

The program extends coverage up to 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres, building on the model’s standard three-year warranty. Customers can choose from multiple configurations, such as 3+7 years or shorter extensions like 3+4, 3+3, 3+2, and 3+1 years, depending on their needs. The company says that the plan’s pricing starts at the equivalent of 0.22 per kilometre or 12 per day.

Also Read : Upcoming Nissan C-segment SUV spied in India, will rival Creta, Seltos, Kushaq

For the first seven years, the coverage includes a broad range of components and repairs, while the eighth, ninth, and tenth years focus on engine and transmission protection. Repairs under the plan can be carried out at any authorised Nissan service centre nationwide, with no restriction on the number or value of claims. Genuine Nissan parts and cashless service options are also included.

Eligibility is limited to privately owned new Nissan Magnite models purchased from October 2024 onwards, all of which come with a three-year standard warranty. Owners must still be within the standard warranty period to opt in, and the plan is not available for earlier Magnite variants that carried a two-year standard warranty.

The new Nissan Magnite, built on the CMF-A+ platform, offers over 40 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, and a high-tensile steel body structure. The model is currently sold in more than 65 countries.

According to Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa, the warranty initiative is intended to provide long-term reassurance for customers and reflects the brand’s focus on quality and reliability.

The extended warranty can be purchased at the time of buying a new vehicle or later during the standard warranty period, through authorised Nissan dealerships. Financing options are available via Nissan Finance to make the process more convenient for buyers.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 13:27 pm IST
TAGS: Nissan Motor India Nissan Magnite

It's either expired or it's incorrect.