HT Auto
Home Auto News Nhai To Pull Up Officials In Case Of Accidents Due To Poor Road Design

NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design

The move comes about a month after Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, was killed in a road accident when the Mercedes GLC car he was travelling in crashed into a culvert near Palghar, Maharashtra.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 13:07 PM
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident. (ANI)
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident.

Poor road designing that have led to accidents have finally become a wake-up call for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). India's top road and highway agency has announced that it will take erring officials to task in case accidents happen in future due to poor road engineering works. The decision was taken just about a month after death of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, who was killed near Palghar, Maharashtra when his car rammed into a culvert at high speed.

The NHAI has issued a circular in which the agency has said it has taken a serious view towards the ‘dereliction of duty’ by officials involved in the process of issuance of the provisional certificate. The NHAI will consider such lapses in future as ‘disregard’ of safety of users and policy guidelines and provisions of the contract agreement. "It has come to notice that provisional completion certificates are being issued keeping safety works such as road marking, road signages, end treatment of crash barriers in the punch list, which not only compromise the safety of users but also bring a bad name to NHAI upon the occurrence of accidents/ fatalities," the circular said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The circular also says that officials must ensure road safety works are completed in all respects before a provisional certificate is issued. "Regional officer/ project director/independent engineer will be held liable for any fatal/serious accidents that occur as a result of poor road engineering works," it said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

India leads global tally of road accidents and deaths with 1.55 lakh people losing their lives last year. Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that some of the accidents were due to faulty project reports. However, the debate on road quality gained momentum after probe into Cyrus Mistry's death revealed that poor road design was one of the key reasons why his car had crashed.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI road accident Cyrus Mistry Nitin Gadkari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Stellantis mulling the plan to end China production. Details here
Stellantis mulling the plan to end China production. Details here
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city