Need Covid-19 vaccine? Book through Uber and rent a car in this country

Covid-19 pandemic has forced a lot of organisations to modify their business strategy to survive amid the global crisis. App-based cab operator Uber Technologies has come up with one such for its customers in the United States that it hopes will increase its business. If successful, it may replicate the model in other countries too.

Uber Technologies has said it will launch a new feature that will allow its customers to book an appointment to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs. This is clubbed with another option to rent a car to reach the hospital or pharmacy for vaccinations.

Uber recently said during a product presentation that the new feature to be introduced in the US will allow people to reserve an appointment at a Walgreens pharmacy to get the jab and book an Uber ride to travel there. Uber has also announced partnerships with Avis Budget Group Inc, Hertz and other vehicle rental agencies.

Uber and Walgreens had tied up back in February this year. The partnership shows how widely Covid-19 vaccines are available in the country. The United States, like most other countries, has opened up vaccines to all adults in every state.

The move is likely to benefit Uber as the feature will attract a large population. It can also help Uber return to pre-pandemic rate of bookings and revenue, which had taken a hit due to lockdowns and people choosing personal mobility to avoid getting infected.

Uber in the US has seen a rise in number of rides recently, with March being the best month since the pandemic's full force was felt.

The feature, that has gone live on Wednesday, is currently offering up to 10% of the rental cost as a credit to the user to spend on other Uber services. Uber said that from next month its customers residing in Washington DC can also have their rental car delivered and collected from their home after paying a fee. Uber will rollout the service across United States this year.

Uber also said it would expand an option to reserve rides in advance to more US and European cities and allow customers to book and collect food delivery orders during a ride-hail trip.