How to keep your car sparkling clean without wasting water. Most effective tips
Keeping a car clean is a good habit that all car owners should maintain through regular washes. However, the unfortunate side effect that often comes while cleaning a car is the waste of a lot of water. It takes around 100 litres of water on average to wash a car but this figure can rise as high as 300 litres depending on the methods used for cleaning.
Most of us own petrol-powered cars and the emissions generated by them are already quite detrimental to our planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, wasting extravagant amounts of water only worsens the situation. At the same time, several places in the world have banned or restricted the use of car wash services as a measure against water wastage. To this end, people are always looking for more ways to clean their cars without using or limiting the use of water.
Here is a list of car wash methods that remain effective while reducing the amount of water required:
Using a garden hose for car cleaning can lead to a high wastage of water, especially if it is not equipped with proper attachments like a shut-off nozzle. A garden hose typically releases around 30-40 litres of water per minute, and you may end up using around 400 litres after a 10-minute washing period. Using the proper nozzle attachment can reduce the rate of water released to between 10-30 litres per minute. Although pressure washers are more expensive, using one instead of a standard garden hose can reduce the wastage of water to between five and eight litres per minute. They stand to be more effective because they release a concentrated stream of water that is powerful enough to clean the thickest grime off the car.
While it might be the most tedious of the lot, using just the bucket instead of any hose or pressure washer is the simplest way of reducing water wastage. The amount of water required to clean a car largely depends on the equipment, the size of the car, and the person cleaning it. Using a bucket limits the amount of water that is easily available and forces you to use it sparingly. Much of the water will be used for the pre-wash rinse and a final do-over, making it the most economical way of washing your car.
Dry car cleaning products are by far the most economical when it comes to cleaning a car, reducing both cost and water wastage. These products use chemicals to lift the dirt and grime off the car, and they come in spray cans which can be applied directly onto the car’s body. Depending on how dirty the car is, users can limit the amount of water used to one cup per car or cut it out altogether. All that is required for a quick clean is the dry clean product and a microfibre cloth to wipe the dirt off. While it is easy to scratch the paint of the car with these chemical products, using the right technique without applying too much pressure is enough to do the job.
A typical car wash will require 130-200 litres of water, but going to a car wash that has systems for recycling used water is much more beneficial for the environment. The most efficient car wash systems can limit their water usage to between 40-70 litres. The used water is first sent to settling tanks and is then filtered to remove pollutants. Going to such car wash centres can help minimise the need for freshwater and reduce the adverse impact on local water bodies and resources.
Also check these Cars
One of the biggest ways of conserving water during a car wash is to utilise the runoff water. Washing the car on a lawn allows the water from the car to be naturally absorbed into the ground. Making the use of biodegradable car shampoos is further beneficial for it aids the soap in the runoff water to break down much more readily and minimises the environmental impact.