How to keep your car sparkling clean without wasting water. Most effective tips

Keeping a car clean is a good habit that all car owners should maintain through regular washes. However, the unfortunate side effect that often comes while cleaning a car is the waste of a lot of water. It takes around 100 litres of water on average to wash a car but this figure can rise as high as 300 litres depending on the methods used for cleaning.

Most of us own petrol-powered cars and the emissions generated by them are already quite detrimental to our planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, wasting extravagant amounts of water only worsens the situation. At the same time, several places in the world have banned or restricted the use of car wash services as a measure against water wastage. To this end, people are always looking for more ways to clean their cars without using or limiting the use of water.

Here is a list of car wash methods that remain effective while reducing the amount of water required: