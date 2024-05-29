HT Auto
Following Bengaluru and Gurugram, Delhi issues order banning car wash

By: HT Auto Desk
29 May 2024, 16:56 PM
  • DJB has formed a total of 200 teams to check on instances of water wastage in Delhi in the face of worsening water availability.
The Delhi state government on Wednesday issued an order under which a fine of 2,000 will be imposed on anyone found wasting water, including using water for car wash. The decision comes in the wake of a looming water crisis in the national capital even as the city deals with sizzling weather conditions.

According to news agency PTI, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy as many as 200 teams across Delhi to check on water wastage and issue fines to anyone found guilt, on the spot. While she has also blamed Haryana for now releasing adequate water to Delhi, Atishi has cited the increasing temperature as a factor at play. "Under these circumstances, conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi," she said in a note to DJB.

The note further highlights the punishment for offenders. "These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. These teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments."

Washing a vehicle with running water has been temporarily banned in Delhi, much like it was recently banned in adjoining Gurugram and in Bengaluru. A fine of 5,000 was announced in these two cities and in Gurugram, repeat offenders were warned of an increase in fine amount as well as cutting water supply.

In Gurugram, reports have emerged that illegal car wash centers are under the scanner too, a move that could also be replicated in Delhi.

29 May 2024, 16:55 PM IST
TAGS: AAP car wash

