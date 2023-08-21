Olive Green colour is reserved for use in armed forces vehicles only
The armed forces' vehicles come featuring Olive Green paint in sync with the armed force personnel uniform
Private vehicles in India can feature any other colour theme, except the Olive Green
Central Vehicle Act mandates that Olive Green colour should not be used for any private vehicle except for army personnel
The civilian vehicles can use any other shade of the Green but not the specific Olive Green
Hence, using Olive Green paint on a private car can result in strict punishment for owner
While manufacturers don't have permission to use this colour for private cars, RTOs too don't approve any modification using this colour
Armed forces' vehicles in India use special registration plates as well, which are different from the private vehicles
The armed forces' vehicles usually don't come with any state-specific registration plate