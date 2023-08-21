Olive Green colour is restricted for use in private cars in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 21, 2023

Olive Green colour is reserved for use in armed forces vehicles only

The armed forces' vehicles come featuring Olive Green paint in sync with the armed force personnel uniform

Private vehicles in India can feature any other colour theme, except the Olive Green

Central Vehicle Act mandates that Olive Green colour should not be used for any private vehicle except for army personnel

The civilian vehicles can use any other shade of the Green but not the specific Olive Green

Hence, using Olive Green paint on a private car can result in strict punishment for owner

While manufacturers don't have permission to use this colour for private cars, RTOs too don't approve any modification using this colour

Armed forces' vehicles in India use special registration plates as well, which are different from the private vehicles

The armed forces' vehicles usually don't come with any state-specific registration plate
Check more on Indian Army's vehicles
Click Here