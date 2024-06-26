Is your car cabin dirty & stinky? Five amazing tips to keep it clean

There is a proverb called an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. When it comes to keeping a car's cabin clean, the proverb appears very pertinent. People who use cars regularly spend a significant amount of time inside the cabin and in that process, dirt accumulates there. Many times, people travel with pets and often that leaves some dirt behind. Many people tend to eat inside their car cabins, which results in the food crumbs and parts falling on the floor of the vehicle and leading to a foul smell. Besides that, moisture also plays a key role in developing foul smell inside the car cabin.

In the long run, many such practices result in the development of odour inside the cabin of a car. Also, such things make the cabin dirty as well. These practices not just result in unpleasant experiences inside the cabin, but unhygienic as well.

Here are five key tips that will help you to keep the car cabin free from dirt and odour.