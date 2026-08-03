Michelin Primacy 5 launched in India as brand's first locally manufactured passenger car tyre

Michelin has introduced the new Primacy 5 premium passenger car tyre in India. The launch marks a significant milestone for the French tyre manufacturer as it is the first Michelin passenger car tyre to be manufactured in India. Designed for sedans and SUVs, the Primacy 5 has been developed to cater to internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles.

The company says the Primacy 5 has been developed and tested specifically for Indian road conditions and benchmarked against leading competitors. It will be available across Michelin Tyres & Service outlets and around 800 authorised Michelin dealers across the country starting August 2026.

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Focus on safety and durability

According to Michelin, the Primacy 5 offers up to 8 metres shorter wet braking distances when new and up to 9 metres shorter when worn compared to rival tyres in the segment. It also claims up to 4 metres shorter dry braking distances. The tyre uses Michelin's EverGrip and EverTread technologies to maintain grip throughout its life while also delivering an 8 per cent longer lifespan than the Primacy 4ST.

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Better comfort and EV compatibility

Michelin says the Primacy 5 delivers a 9 per cent improvement in ride comfort over the average of competing tyres, thanks to a revised tread pattern designed to reduce road noise. The tyre is also optimised for electric vehicles, with improved energy efficiency and the ability to handle the additional weight and instant torque associated with EVs. Compared to the Primacy 4ST, the new tyre offers a 6.5 per cent improvement in energy efficiency, which can contribute to better fuel economy in ICE vehicles and increased driving range in EVs.

Primacy 5 is also EV compatible.

Available in multiple sizes

The Michelin Primacy 5 is offered in sizes ranging from 16 to 22 inches, covering a wide range of premium sedans and SUVs sold in India. Michelin says the tyre has been developed to meet the growing demand for premium mobility products as SUVs continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Speaking on the launch, Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director of Michelin India, said the Made-in-India Primacy 5 reflects the company's commitment to developing products tailored for Indian customers while combining global tyre technology with local manufacturing expertise.

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