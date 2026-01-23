HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Continental Launches Crosscontact A/t2 Tyres For Off Road Use

Continental launches CrossContact A/T2 tyres for off-road use

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2026, 13:43 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Continental has introduced the CrossContact A/T2 all-terrain tyre in India, offering SUV and 4x4 owners a balance of off-road capability and on-road stability.

Continental CrossContact A/T2
Continental launches the CrossContact A/T2 all-terrain tyre in India during an off-road track event at Dot Goa 4X4.
Continental CrossContact A/T2
Continental launches the CrossContact A/T2 all-terrain tyre in India during an off-road track event at Dot Goa 4X4.
Get Launch Updates on
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 arrow icon
Notify me

Continental Tires has expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the CrossContact A/T2, a new all-terrain tyre developed for SUVs and 4x4 vehicles. The tyre was introduced at an off-road track day held at Dot Goa 4X4, where its performance was demonstrated across varied terrain conditions.

India is among the first markets globally to receive the CrossContact A/T2, reflecting Continental’s increasing focus on the country’s growing SUV and off-road vehicle segment. The launch comes at a time when interest in recreational off-roading and long-distance touring is driving demand for more versatile tyre solutions.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.70 - 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon27.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 - 3.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Thruxton 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Thruxton 400
Engine Icon398 cc Mileage Icon27.1 kmpl
₹ 2.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (HT Auto photo)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon29 kmpl
₹ 2.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler
Engine Icon440 cc
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Zontes Gk350 (HT Auto photo)
Zontes GK350
Engine Icon348 cc Mileage Icon31.25 kmpl
₹ 3.22 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 5 Standout reasons why Forza Horizon 6 deserves every car lover’s attention

Continental CrossContact A/T2: Focus on durability and traction

Designed for mixed usage, the CrossContact A/T2 is intended to balance on-road stability with off-road capability. Continental says the tyre is engineered to deliver reliable traction on loose surfaces such as mud, sand and gravel, while remaining composed on wet and dry tarmac.

Continental CrossContact A/T2
The new Continental CrossContact A/T2 tyre in action.
Continental CrossContact A/T2
The new Continental CrossContact A/T2 tyre in action.

Among the key features is Continental’s BlackPaw compound, which is designed to maintain flexibility across a wide range of temperatures and surface conditions. The tyre also uses an open shoulder tread layout with integrated stone ejectors to help prevent the build-up of mud and debris during off-road driving.

Additional design elements include rigid tread block geometry aimed at improving braking performance and reducing hydroplaning, along with reinforced sidewalls to enhance resistance against cuts and abrasions when driven on rough terrain.

Continental CrossContact A/T2: Sizes and availability

The CrossContact A/T2 will be sold through Continental’s authorised dealerships and its network of more than 200 brand stores across India. It is available in multiple sizes, ranging from 215/70 R15 to 285/60 R18, making it compatible with a wide range of SUV and 4x4 models currently on sale.

Also Read : Govt plans AC-on mileage testing for cars from October 2026

Speaking at the launch, Samir Gupta, Managing Director, Continental Tires India, said, “India’s 4x4 vehicle segment is experiencing sharp growth, driven by a growing passion for adventure and long-distance travel. With our ‘In the Market, For the Market’ approach, we continually innovate to meet the demands of Indian road conditions and deliver enhanced driving experiences. The CrossContact A/T2 delivers high performance across the diverse terrains and topographies that India offers."

Gupta also added that India was chosen as the first global market for the product.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2026, 13:43 pm IST
TAGS: continental tyres

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.