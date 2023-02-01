MG Motor India reports retail sales of over 4k units in January

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported retail sales of 4,114 units in the month of January. Pointing to supply chain obstacles constantly on the ease, the company has highlighted that production cycles are gaining momentum as well which ought to auger well for prospects for the rest of the calendar year.

MG Motor India made its debut in the country back in 2019 with the Hector SUV and has since established itself as a competitive player on the back of its newer models and in-car technologies. The company at present offers car models like ZS EV, Gloster and Astor, apart from the updated Hector which was officially launched at the Auto Expo last month. At the event, specifically, the company reinforced its commitment to developing a strong EV ecosystem in India through various industry partnerships and other interventions.

So while the Hector and Astor continue to fare reasonably well, aided by the general preference for SUV body type among Indian car buyers, MG Motor is also looking at making the most of the EV ecosystem in the country by also launching the MG Air, a compact EV expected to cost somewhere around ₹12 lakh.

