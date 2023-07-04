India's most affordable Harley-Davidson motorbike makes debut

Harley-Davidson X440 has finally made its global debut in India
It is the brand's most affordable offering yet
Available in three variants, it comes at a starting price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
The bike has been co-developed with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp
The X440 retains a retro design language with a round headlamp
It gets modern elements like LED lighting and LCD instrument console
Power is sourced from newly-developed 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor
The engine develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The bike rides on machined alloy wheels that add to the beefy look