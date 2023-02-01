HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Reports Sales Increase Of 14.29% In January, Sells 1,47,348 Units

Maruti Suzuki reports sales increase of 14.29% in January, sells 1,47,348 units

Maruti Suzuki has reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,47,348 units in January 2023 which is an increase of 14.29 per cent as compared to 1,28,924 units that the manufacturer sold in January 2022. Maruti Suzuki said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles and mainly in domestic models. They took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV used for representation purpose only.
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV used for representation purpose only.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
1/6
Maruti Suzuki eVX has been showcased to the world and it will be the foundation on which future EVs from the company will be based on.
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
2/6
Based on an entirely new platform, the eVX offers a generous glimpse into the world of Maruti Suzuki EVs.
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
3/6
The Maruti eVX gets a 60 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 550 kms.
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
4/6
While it is still a concept, expect many of its design highlights to be incorporated into the production version.
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
5/6
Maruti Suzuki plans to bring out the production version of eVX into the country in 2025.
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.
6/6
Maruti is also betting on SUV body shape. The eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,600 mm tall.

The compact segment for Maruti Suzuki is still taking the lead when it comes to sales figures. The combined sales of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR stood at 73,840 units in January 2023. The sales of utility vehicles which include Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara stood at 35,353 units. This is a significant increase over the 26,624 units that Maruti Suzuki sold in January 2022.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

What has helped increase sales are the new-gen Brezza and the Grand Vitara SUVs. The brand is also introducing two new SUVs to further increase its line-up. They were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. There was the Fronx and the Jimny.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Fronx is a new compact SUV that will sit below the Brezza in the line-up. It shares its underpinnings with the Baleno. Maruti Suzuki has brought back its 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine for the Fronx. It will get a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There will also be a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine on offer. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Then there is the Jimny which debuted in its 5-door avatar for the first time. Maruti Suzuki is using the 1.5-litre K Series petrol engine with an idle start/stop system to power the Jimny. It gets the AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system as standard. Gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Brezza Jimny
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Maruti Suzuki reports sales increase of 14.29% in January, sells 1,47,348 units
Maruti Suzuki reports sales increase of 14.29% in January, sells 1,47,348 units
Budget 2023: Key takeaways for Indian auto industry
Budget 2023: Key takeaways for Indian auto industry
Seltos, Sonet, Carens help Kia clock highest ever monthly sales in January
Seltos, Sonet, Carens help Kia clock highest ever monthly sales in January
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman puts spotlight on scrapping old vehicles
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman puts spotlight on scrapping old vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city