Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Finance from Anywhere’ campaign. Here are the details

Maruti Suzuki says it has disbursed over 15,000 crores worth of loans to over 2.6 lakh customers since its Smart Finance platform was first launched in 2020.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (MINT_PRINT)

Looking at further simplifying its car-financing option for prospective customers, Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched its ‘Finance from Anywhere’ campaign aimed straight at ensuring a simple and transparent financing option for buyers from their preferred location using digital means. While Maruti Suzuki had already launched its Smart Finance platform back in 2020, the latest move is to ensure and assure the convenience of a car-buying step that may be rather intimidating, especially to first-time buyers.

Maruti Suzuki says it has disbursed over 15,000 crores worth of loans to over 2.6 lakh customers since its Smart Finance platform was first launched. With 16 financiers on board - the list includes State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and others - the country's largest car maker continues to bet big on digital sales channels for end-to-end solutions.

Available to customers for both Arena as well as Nexa sales channels, the digital platform claims to cover a wide range of customer profiles to meet the diverse needs of Indian buyers. “With an AI-driven, online, end-to-end financing, along with the largest range of financiers, the platform has completely reimagined car-buying for the future," says Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Breaking free from the conventions, with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, customers can finance their Maruti Suzuki vehicles from anywhere. Through our campaign, we want to educate customers about the transparency, ease and superior convenience of using the Smart Finance platform."

Auto manufacturers have bolstered online presence significantly through Covid times with virtual showrooms, digital consultations with sales executives, online documentation and even click-to-purchase facilities. Maruti Suzuki, in particular, has been underlining the phygital experience of purchasing vehicles and because a large number of its customers are also in smaller cities and towns in the country, this could prove to be another shot in the arm.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki
