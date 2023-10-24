Suzuki Swift concept previews next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback: Key facts
Suzuki Motor Corporation is all set to take the wrap off the Swift concept at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in a few days. The Japanese car manufacturer has already given us a clear view of the upcoming concept car through a digital image. However, the physical unveiling of the concept is always exciting, especially when it comes to previewing the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular cars in India for a long time. It has also been one of the bestsellers for the automaker. Despite the rising demand for SUVs and crossover, to which Maruti Suzuki has bowed down by adapting its product strategy, the Swift hatchback still carries its charisma and appeal. The next-generation iteration of the hatchback is expected to come carrying the same, as the concept has hinted.
Here are five key facts about the Suzuki Swift concept previewing the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift.
The new Suzuki Swift concept previews the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. Expect a host of design updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. Also, considering the fact that the next-generation hatchback will be launched at a time when the global automotive world is continuously striving towards greener powertrain technologies, it could come featuring a hybrid powertrain, which would combine the petrol-powered internal combustion engine with an electric motor to ensure less tailpipe emission and longer range.
The Suzuki Swift concept that previews the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a completely new front fascia and heavily updated rear profile. It comes with a new radiator grille, which is more angular and features a new mesh pattern alongside a glossy black trim outline. Also, there is an updated front bumper, new black fog lamp housings, and sleek chrome trim at the lower air intake. Moving to the side profile, the new Swift gets an updated alloy wheel design, and an all-black theme for the greenhouse area offering a dual-tone sporty look. A major update is the relocation of rear passenger door handles to conventional space instead of the current models's rear passenger door handles located to the C pillar. It features an integrated black roof spoiler and updated taillights, while the tailgate and rear bumper too have been updated.
The redesigned headlights of the new Suzuki Swift come with LED projector lamps and sharp-looking integrated LED daytime running lights. Expect the fog lamps to come with LED treatment ensuring better illumination. Moving to the back, the hatchback will come with redesigned C-shaped LED taillights.
The interior of the new Swift will also come with a host of updates. It gets a redesigned dashboard that looks more sculpted than the current model. The biggest change in design is the updated touchscreen infotainment system that comes as a free-standing unit. Expect it to come with a host of connectivity features. The dual-tone theme inside the cabin along with other features enhances the premium quotient.
The new Swift will come with a host of safety features, ensuring better active and passive protection for the occupants compared to the outgoing model. Expect it to come with an ADAS suite, which would feature technologies such as dual sensor brake support 2, adaptive high beam system, driver monitoring system, and collision mitigation braking system among others.