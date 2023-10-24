Suzuki Swift concept previews next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback: Key facts

Suzuki Motor Corporation is all set to take the wrap off the Swift concept at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in a few days. The Japanese car manufacturer has already given us a clear view of the upcoming concept car through a digital image. However, the physical unveiling of the concept is always exciting, especially when it comes to previewing the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular cars in India for a long time. It has also been one of the bestsellers for the automaker. Despite the rising demand for SUVs and crossover, to which Maruti Suzuki has bowed down by adapting its product strategy, the Swift hatchback still carries its charisma and appeal. The next-generation iteration of the hatchback is expected to come carrying the same, as the concept has hinted.

Here are five key facts about the Suzuki Swift concept previewing the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift.